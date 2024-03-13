94 goods vehicle operators’ licences suspended in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: As many as 94 goods vehicle operators have had their licences suspended, after failing the audit process or being involved in accidents in 2023, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said that every commercial vehicle is required to undergo regular inspections at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) every six months, as a mandatory condition for licence renewal.

“The ministry will not hesitate to take stern enforcement action against any party violating the rules and laws set out under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act 1987 and the Land Public Transport Act 2010,” he said.

He said this in his reply to a question from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu), who wanted to know the initiative of the Ministry of Transport to instal GPS to control the speed limit of lorries, and to ensure that operators of heavy vehicle companies maintain their vehicles on time.

Responding to a question from Captain Azahari Hasan (PN-Padang Rengas), regarding law enforcement against underage drivers, Hasbi said that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) always implements enforcement to ensure that Act 333 is always complied with.

“Regarding this matter, JPJ can take action against parents or guardians who allow minors to drive vehicles without a valid driver’s licence.

“This offence can be prosecuted under Section 39 of Act 333, and those found guilty can be fined not more than RM2,000 or to serve a jail term for a period not exceeding six months, or both,” he said.

JPJ, according to him, can also take action against vehicle owners who allow minors to drive motor vehicles without a valid driver’s licence. - Bernama