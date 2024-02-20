JPJ issues 781 summonses to foreign drivers during CNY special Ops

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 781 summonses, for various offences, to foreign drivers during the 20-day Chinese New Year special operations conducted nationwide.

Its senior director (Enforcement), Datuk Lokman Jamaan, said that a total of 781 vehicles were also impounded for not having any valid documents.

“In the operations, we inspected 2,500 vehicles driven by foreigners. In Terengganu alone, we recorded 281 offences.

“Most of the offenders are from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan,” he said, at the Op Khas Motosikal press conference in Kuala Terengganu, today.

Lokman also warned any locals against renting or selling vehicles to foreigners.

He added that any Malaysian found to be involved in such activities will face severe penalties, including being blacklisted.

“Recently the issue of the influx of foreigners has become a big issue, and we have received many complaints from the public.

“Therefore JPJ had to take decisive action and carry out integrated operations with other agencies to uphold the laws, including road regulations,” he said.

He added that, during the Chinese New Year special operations, a total of 63,414 summonses were issued for various offences nationwide. -Bernama