JPN to make periodic visits to interior settlements to register births, identification cards

KOTA BHARU: The National Registration Department (JPN) will make periodic visits to the interior areas inhabited by Orang Asli to reduce delays in birth registration and issuance of identity cards for the community.

JPN deputy director-general (management) Faizah Jaarudin said the department would conduct the programme under the ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme involving several Orang Asli villages in Kelantan, including Pos Brooke, Pos Gob and Pos Simpor.

He said JPN did not marginalise the Orang Asli, and visited their villages with the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) in 12 provided vans.

“We typically deal with providing services related to JPN, including managing birth certificates and identity cards,“ she told Bernama after attending the JPN Hari Raya Celebration at RTC Tunjong, here today.

She said JPN obtained information about the Orang Asli through close cooperation with JAKOA and Tok Batin.

Faizah said a total of 1,761 programmes were implemented under Mekar last year, while a total of 29,330 registration transactions were conducted involving categories such as Mekar Ihsan, Community, Identity, Heroes, and Diaspora.

“As for this year, from January to March 15, a total of 441 programmes under Mekar have been implemented, and a total of 10,842 registration transactions have been carried out under the same categories,“ she said.

She explained that due to the remote location of Orang Asli villages, vans are used for field visits according to a set schedule.

“At present, we are in the process of acquiring four-wheel drive vehicles to further facilitate our movement to the interior Orang Asli villages,“ she said.

She noted that based on the experience of approaching the Orang Asli community, particularly the Bateq Tribe, it was difficult to register them due to their nomadic lifestyle.

“Given that we now understand the nomadic lifestyle of the Orang Asli, we are addressing registration issues with the communication and technology facilities available today,“ she said.