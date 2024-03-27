JPNIN allocates RM30.07m to provide facilities for tabika, Taska Perpaduan this year

BANTING: The National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) has allocated RM30.07 million to provide learning facilities to 1,781 Tabika Perpaduan and 41 Taska Perpaduan across the country.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) said the allocation includes the provision of activity books, starter kits containing uniforms and school bags, as well as group personal accident insurance coverage for 36,000 students attending Tabika Perpaduan kindergartens and 1,000 children at Taska Perpaduan nurseries nationwide.

“The facilities are provided to ensure that all students return to school fully prepared, safe and in high spirit to learn,” he said when launching the 2024 ‘Cilik Perpaduan Kembali Ke Tabika Perpaduan dan Taska Perpaduan’, a back-to-school programme for Tabika Perpaduan and Taska Perpaduan students.

Aaron said a proposal to increase the number of Tadika Perpaduan and Taska Perpaduan, especially in urban and suburban areas, will be brought to the Cabinet soon, adding that their numbers have stayed the same since 2013.

In another development, Aaron said JPNIN would standardise the internet facility provided to the kindergartens and nurseries using a subscription plan from CelcomDigi totalling RM1.4 million this year, saving the ministry up to RM997,969.52 annually.

“The ministry supports digital education in line with the rapidly changing education system and through JPNIN, we are committed to ensuring all Tabika and Taska Perpaduan receive the best internet facilities,” he said.

Aaron also noted that the department is developing the e-Tabika Perpaduan system (eTP) to store all data related to the management of Tabika Perpaduan in an organised, secure and systematic manner, which will facilitate its operation. -Bernama