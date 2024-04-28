K’tan housing projects should be based on Islamic concept - Mohd Amar

KOTA BHARU: The construction of houses in Kelantan should feature an Islamic concept, and be used as the main support for real estate development in the state, said State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said that the concept is not only measured based on its physical form, but it is necessary to take into account and understand the basis of Islam in its construction.

“Among them are the construction of houses according to the direction of the Qibla, toilets which are not too narrow, the division of space which protects the aurat (modesty) and privacy of the owner’s family, and has at least three rooms.

“In the same way, we recommend that the construction of a mosque is in the middle and not at the end or corner of the residential area, to make it easier for the residents to attend prayers,“ he told reporters, after officiating the housekey presentation of Taman Kota Jembal Phase 4 and Mesra Aidilfitri gathering, here today.

He said that although it is not a mandatory condition or policy, the original concept and idea of an Islamic residence needs to be applied in real estate development in the state, especially projects developed by the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation.