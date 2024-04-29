KDN finalises acquisition of four helicopters worth RM600m for MMEA

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is set to receive four new helicopters after the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) finalised the acquisition of these aircraft.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said that the proposal for the acquisition of the assets, which will cost approximately RM600 million, has also been submitted to the Ministry of Finance.

“The next step will be to visit the premises of the helicopter manufacturing companies that have been shortlisted before making a purchasing decision,” he told a press conference after attending a meeting with MMEA officials here today.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah and acting Director-General of MMEA Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin also said that they are currently assessing whether to accept a patrol vessel that is being offered as a donation by the United States Coast Guard for use by MMEA.

The minister said the offer was made during his working visit to the United States last September.

Saifuddin said that this offer signifies close cooperation between the two countries in sharing information and expertise.

“The US Coast Guard sees Malaysia as a country with expertise in handling maritime security issues due to our extensive maritime borders, spanning 590,000 square kilometres, besides the increasingly complex maritime crimes,” he said.

He also stated that several MMEA officers and personnel have been sent to the United States to assess the capabilities of the patrol vessel and compile a report before any decision is made.