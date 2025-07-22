Mathieu van der Poel withdraws from Tour de France due to pneumonia

DUTCH cyclist Mathieu van der Poel has withdrawn from the Tour de France after being diagnosed with pneumonia, his team Alpecin-Deceuninck confirmed on Tuesday. The 30-year-old was placed 62nd overall before stage 15.

“Mathieu had been experiencing symptoms of a common cold over the past few days. Yesterday afternoon, his condition began to worsen significantly,“ the team stated. Medical tests later confirmed pneumonia, prompting the decision to pull him from the race.

“In consultation with the medical staff, it was decided that he can no longer continue the race. His health is the top priority, and rest and recovery are now essential,“ the team added.

Stage 16, a 171.5km route from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux, proceeds as scheduled. - REUTERS