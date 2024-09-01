Kedah DOSM: Do not delay PADU registration, avoid last minute congestion

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) is advising the public not to delay registering and updating the Central Database Hub (PADU) system to avoid system 'traffic' congestion at the last minute.

Kedah DOSM director Nadia Marzuki said based on statistics, there are more than 1.5 million residents aged 18 and above in the state, but so far the response to registering with PADU is still low.

“In a survey, we found that the residents are aware of PADU) but they did not take the initiative to register earlier, maybe they need more information about PADU.

“So if they want more information, they can visit the official social media pages of PADU, the Ministry of Economy or the Department of Statistics,“ she said in a special interview on Radio Kedah FM today.

She also said that the public is also encouraged to register with PADU on their own and for those who have internet access problems can go to 77 Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) located in every district throughout the state.

“For those who want to come to PEDi, don’t forget to bring the identity cards of yourself and your dependents, bank account information, employment information, income and commitments to facilitate the registration process,“ she said.

Nadia said for individuals who have problems and have not successfully completed registration, they can go to the 15 physical DOSM counters located in 12 selected PEDi in each district, as well as three more at the DOSM offices in Alor Setar, Sungai Petani and Langkawi.

She said immediate action must be taken to ensure residents do not drop out of the PADU system and avoid any difficulties in the future.

“The implications for those who do not register are there... (If) their latest information is not updated in PADU, even though their information is in other agencies, it is difficult to ascertain which target group these people belong to and it is difficult for the government to distribute aid and subsidies target later,“ he said.

He said the public also need not worry about the confidentiality of their personal data because before the PADU system was launched it had been audited to ensure the security of the data, system and network.