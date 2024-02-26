Kedah govt never issued permit for concert on night of Nisfu Syaaban - Exco

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government, via any agency under its purview, has never issued a permit or approval for the organisation of the ‘Choii Underground Music Tour Kedah 2.0’ concert, which took place at Taman Jubli Emas here on the night of Nisfu Syaaban, last Saturday.

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said that although an application was submitted to the state government, it did not mention anything about holding such a concert.

“The state government takes note of the controversy surrounding the concert. However, the organisers applied for permission to hold a sales carnival and other events that are permitted in accordance with the guidelines set by the state government, and their application was approved.

“Therefore, the concert was held without approval from any state government agency and this is a very serious violation of conditions by the organisers. The state government will summon the organisers to provide explanations on the matter and will decide on the next course of action in accordance with the law,” he said in a statement last night.

He stressed that any party that violates the conditions after receiving approval to organise an event will be blacklisted from being involved in any future programmes in the state.

The concert drew criticism on social media for disrespecting the night of Nisfu Syaaban, which fell on the same day

In response to the backlash, Faris Azrii, the event organiser, issued an apology via a video posted on his TikTok account, admitting his mistake and clarifying that it had no links with any government agency. - Bernama