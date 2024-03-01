Kedah JPJ Director: Man who assaulted officer sentenced in November last year

ALOR SETAR: A man who assaulted a Kedah Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer, in an incident which was captured in a video clip, which went viral on several social media platforms yesterday, was already sentenced to one day in jail and fined RM4,000, by the Magistrate’s Court in Jitra in November, last year.

Kedah JPJ director Aman Shah Hashim said the 24-year-old man was arrested and charged under Section 353 of the Penal Code. The court, on Nov 27, sentenced him to one day in prison and fined him RM4,000.

He was commenting on a viral video clip, which made its rounds on social media platforms yesterday.

He added that the state JPJ had conducted preliminary investigations into a one-minute 24-second long viral video, showing a Nissan Vanette pick-up truck refusing to stop for further inspection, when instructed by JPJ officers.

“The investigation found that the video recording took place on Nov 22, around 4.04 pm, on Jalan Tasik Darul Aman, Jitra. During that time, on-duty officers were conducting enforcement rounds and identified a vehicle being driven suspiciously.

“Initial inspection found three offences, namely an expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), no insurance coverage, and an expired Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) certificate,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the officers instructed the vehicle to stop, but the driver refused to cooperate.

“When detained, the suspect committed a criminal act by assaulting the officer, using abusive language, provocation, and obstructing a public servant from performing their duties,” he said. -Bernama