Kedah to build more high rise homes for urban poor

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah state government will construct more high-rise homes for low-income residents in urban areas as part of efforts to address the insufficient housing problem in the state.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said they will be concentrated in major towns such as Alor Setar, Kubang Pasu, Sungai Petani and Kulim.

“In the urban areas, we have residents, especially Malays who live in areas along rivers, road reserves and government land. Therefore, the state government will seek suitable land to build these high-rise homes as Kedah is facing a shortage of land for development,” he said during the state assembly meeting here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said that the shortage of land for housing is also due to the rapid growth of the industrial sector and other developments.

“This is one of the pressures faced by the state government in providing housing for the people, and the construction of multi-storey homes is inevitable due to the increasing population of Kedah over time.

“So, we need to instill this culture of living in high-rise homes among the people. At the same time, we will strive to provide homes for urban poor residents, and they won’t have to leave the city when we offer these homes in the future,” he said. -Bernama