Kedah to showcase five clusters at Northern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme

ALOR SETAR: Kedah will showcase five clusters at the Northern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme, which will take place from May 3 to 5 at the Pesta site in Sungai Nibong, Penang.

The clusters are tourism, history and civilisation, industry, education and training, as well as agriculture.

Kedah deputy state secretary (Management) Dr Nadzman Mustaffa (pix) said the event will feature 11 booths with the participation of 22 state government departments and agencies.

“The tourism cluster will involve agencies like the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA). As for the history and civilisation cluster, we’ll focus on lesser-known districts such as Sik and Baling, in addition to the renowned Sungai Batu.

“For the industrial cluster, we will highlight the Kulim High-Tech Park, which offers many job opportunities. So visitors can come and see for themselves the opportunities offered by agencies, departments, and parties involved,” he said when appearing as a guest on KedahFM’s programme today.

According to Nadzman, the education and training cluster would feature renowned institutions of higher learning in the state, such as the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah International Islamic University (UniSHAMS) and Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

“Those who wish to continue their education can get information from the exhibitors and see what they have to offer for the new semester, which is expected to start in July and August.

“Under the agricultural cluster, visitors can find a lot of information and products from agencies such as the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) and the Kedah State Zakat Board,” he said.

Nadzman said that there will also be lucky draws offering attractive prizes, including two flight tickets from Langkawi to Dubai.

“To qualify for the lucky draw, attendees must visit all booths across the five clusters.

“They will get a stamp for each booth visit. Once they’ve collected stamps from all booths, they are eligible for the lucky draw,” he said.