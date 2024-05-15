State Tourism exco in ICU - Perlis MB

KANGAR: Perlis Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Wan Badariah Wan Saad is currently receiving treatment after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF), here, yesterday.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said Wan Badariah was admitted to the hospital and intubated yesterday evening, after suffering from heart and lung complications, but was informed by doctors that her condition was stable.

“We are praying for her speedy recovery. The initial cause was thyroid, then detected (related to) the heart, the lungs, and complications. The latest information (this afternoon) is that her condition is stable.

ALSO READ: Politician and daughter survive collision in Ampang

“She was admitted to hospital yesterday evening and is intubated, but (her condition) is stable,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at the Kompleks Dewan Undangan Negeri, here, today.

Mohd Shukri said currently, the state government has not made any decision to appoint an acting person to take over the position of Wan Badariah.

ALSO READ: KPDN Minister Salahuddin Ayub passes away at 61 (Updated)