Kelantan AKPK helps 219 MSMEs manage their finances through Small Loan Settlement Scheme

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) has helped a total of 219 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the Small Loan Settlement Scheme (SPPK) from 2020 until February this year.

Kelantan AKPK head Siti Suhaila Ab Hamid (pix) said of that amount, more than RM142 million in debt arrears was successfully restructured to help MSMEs, which consist of sole proprietorship traders, micro and medium entrepreneurs, regain control of their business finances.

“AKPK has played a proactive role in providing exposure, advice and assistance to traders or entrepreneurs, especially to those who face challenges in managing business cash flow, business development and those facing financial problems such as difficulties in repaying loans or business financing.

“They have been helped collectively through loan restructuring or business financing and the loan repayment plan is agreed upon by the borrower and the financial institution or lending agency involved,“ she told Bernama here today.

Siti Suhaila said AKPK provides relevant modules regarding techniques and the preparation of more systematic business account management templates through the ‘Bijak Wang Bijak Niaga’ module which details the characteristics of business financial goals, planning sources of business income versus expenses through calculation methods using simple and interactive calculators.

“Traders and entrepreneurs need to take the initiative to improve and expand existing businesses as well as new businesses by taking advantage of various financing and training incentives provided by government agencies such as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (TEKUN).

“For traders or entrepreneurs who are affected by financial issues and face difficulties in repaying loans and financing for their businesses, we suggest they take early action to refer to banking institutions or credit providers to get help to restructure their loans or financing,“ she said. -Bernama