Kelantan customs seize pork worth over RM200,000

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department has seized 11,396 kilogrammes of frozen pork worth RM227,920 during Ops Palang Timur on May 5.

Its director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the estimated tax for the frozen meat, that was smuggled through an illegal port in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, was RM91,168.

“A Customs team stopped two lorries at 5.40 am in Kampung Teluk near Cabang Empat Tumpat and arrested both lorry drivers, who were local men,” he said in a statement, adding that investigations were ongoing to identify the owner of the smuggled pork.

Wan Jamal said that frozen pork was classified as a banned import product and that the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967.