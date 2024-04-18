Kelantan Customs seizes smuggled vehicles worth more than RM500,000

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Customs Department seized six cloned cars and five motorcycles smuggled from neighbouring countries, estimated at RM579,418, during a special two-month operation from Feb 15 to April 15.

State Customs director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, disclosed that the seizures were conducted by the Enforcement Division based on received intelligence, spanning across Selangor, Johor Bharu, and Kedah as well.

“All the cloned cars are believed to have been brought in from Singapore and sold at below market prices in Malaysia,“ he said during a media briefing at the customs enforcement branch here today.

Wan Jamal said RXZ model motorcycles were smuggled through illegal crossings along the Golok River by boats and sold to local buyers for between RM7,000 and RM8,000.

He noted that the seized cars and motorcycles were classified as prohibited import items under the Second Schedule, Parts I and II of the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023.

“Both cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1957,“ he added.