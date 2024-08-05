Kelantan Immigration processes 15,000 border passes every month

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department processes around 15,000 applications from residents in the state for border passes every month, its acting director Nik Akhtarulhaq Nik Abdul Rahman said.

Most of the applications were made at the three Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complexes - Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor and Bukit Bunga - at the Malaysia-Thailand border, as well as the Urban Transformation Centres in the state, especially during public and school holidays.

“Also, the Immigration Dept has a counter at the Kelantan Immigration Complex at Jalan Hospital here,” he told reporters at the department’s Aidilfitri celebration here today.

The operations, which are only for border passes, started since March 17, while international passport processing has yet to begin as it was still being discussed at the higher level, he said.

Nik Akhtarulhaq expressed hope that the specific counters to process border passes at the complexes would help reduce queues and speed up applications.