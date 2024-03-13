Kelantan Immigration repatriates 101 illegal immigrants

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department has repatriated 101 illegal immigrants to their country of origin via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Its director, Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said the repatriation was carried out yesterday from the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot here to the airport.

He said the 101 detainees, aged between one and 57-years old were from Bangladesh, Indonesia, India and Myanmar.

The children concerned were detained with their mothers and fathers.

“They have all committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

The repatriation procedures was carried out under the same Act and Regulations,“ he said in a statement today. -Bernama