Sri Lanka win toss, bat in first Bangladesh ODI

SRI Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the first one-day international in Colombo on Wednesday.

The hosts, who won the two-match Test series 1-0 last week, handed an ODI debut to fast bowler Milan Rathnayake at the start of a three-match series.

Bangladesh gave debuts to top-order batsman Parvez Hossain and left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam. All-rounder Rishad Hossain was unwell and misses out.

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Umpires: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)