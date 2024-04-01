Kelantan JBPM ready for any disasters after floods

KOTA BHARU: The closure of the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual To’Deh in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday marked the end of the third wave of floods in Kelantan.

Despite this positive development, the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) remains on high alert for post-flood operations.

With nearly 150 assets and utility vehicles utilised throughout the natural disaster, Assistant Director of the Engineering Division of JBPM Kelantan, Mohd Emyzan Mohd Apandi, said that all assets involved need swift maintenance to ensure their readiness for the next operation.

“We will carry out repairs and maintenance on assets such as lorries, utility vehicles, and marine vehicles. Maintenance work also involves assets borrowed from Terengganu, Perak, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan.

“Before being returned to their respective states, we will perform tasks such as flushing and servicing, ensuring that the vehicles are in good condition and ready for use in fire and rescue operations,“ he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama TV, here today.

With a team of 10 members, the engineering division of JBPM Kelantan is capable of maintaining and restoring five to six utility vehicles within a turnaround time of less than one day, depending on the condition reports received.

Mohd Emyzan added that JBPM Kelantan incurs costs of approximately RM20,000 to RM50,000 per year to prepare firefighting assets after floods.

“We will first inspect the damages such as engine parts, gear systems, etc., received in the Computer Maintenance Monitoring System (CMMS).

“Usually, it is completed in a day, and we will conduct testing before handing them back to their respective states or stations,“ he said.

For the record, JBPM Kelantan mobilised 1,272 fire and rescue officers and personnel, along with 148 assets, including 20 lorries, 11 vans, 65 boats, 51 four-wheel-drive vehicles, and a helicopter, besides logistical assistance from other states. -Bernama