Kelantan KPDN monitors sale of Israeli dates

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will oversee the sale of dates suspected to originate from Israel (Israeli dates) in the state.

Its director Azman Ismail said so far Kelantan KPDN has not received any reports or complaints regarding this issue, adding that daily monitoring would be conducted at Ramadan bazaars.

“If anyone alters the packaging of the dates, action will be taken as it can confuse consumers. We urge those with information to come forward and report it,“ he told the media here today.

Earlier, there was widespread circulation of information indicating that a shop was selling dates imported from Israel during Ramadan. -Bernama