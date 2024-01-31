Kelantan police record increased sexual offences in 2023

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan recorded an increase in sexual offenses last year, with the police documenting a total of 249 cases in the state.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) highlighted the increase, revealing that the figures rose by 52 cases compared to the 197 reported in 2022.

According to him, the cases involved rape, incest, sodomy, molestation, and offenses under the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017.

“Last year, there were 115 rape cases, 36 molest cases, 17 incest cases, eight sodomy cases, and 73 cases involving sexual offences against children.

“In 2022, there were 85 rape cases, 14 incest cases, seven sodomy cases, 32 molestation cases, and 59 cases of sexual assault against children,“ he told reporters in Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Further breaking down the numbers for last year, Muhamad Zaki said 154 cases involved victims aged 16 and below compared to 117 cases in the same age group in 2022.

He said there were 78 rape cases involving minors under-16 last year compared to 61 in 2022.

“The statistics clearly show an increase. We have implemented various programmes including engaging students to tackle these harmful social ills,“ he said. -Bernama