Kelantan Sultan urges state govt to seize halal industry opportunity

KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, has called on the state government to seize the opportunity to become one of the key players in the country’s halal industry.

“I have been informed that the state government has made various efforts, including encouraging entrepreneurs to obtain halal certification and providing micro-credit schemes as interest-free financing assistance to micro-entrepreneurs in this state.”

Sultan Muhammad said this in his Royal Address at the opening of the Second Session of the 15th Kelantan Legislative Assembly at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim here today, which was read by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

The Sultan also called for attention to be given to the youth to engage in entrepreneurship and skills development by creating more business opportunities, skills training and adopting technology and digital approaches in business.

“The state government has introduced a strategic plan in line with the current technological advancements, namely the Kelantan Digital Economy Action Plan 2030.

“I hope this plan can reduce the digital divide within the administration and among the people of Kelantan,” His Royal Highness said.

The Kelantan Ruler also expressed satisfaction with the current progress of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport upgrading and expansion project, which is proceeding according to schedule.

“It is my fervent hope that refuelling services can be provided to enhance the aviation industry services in my state.

“...with the support of integrated public transportation networks such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, I believe the people will enjoy better socio-economic growth,” he added.

His Royal Highness also hoped that the ECRL project could be extended to Rantau Panjang to stimulate economic growth along the border and strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Sultan Muhammad expressed appreciation to the federal government for approving various physical and non-physical development projects in the fourth rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“I also want attention to be given to the implementation of major road projects in Kelantan, such as the Central Spine Road and the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Expressway, which need to be completed within the specified timeframe.

“I hope that the implementation of other delayed projects such as the Pengkalan Kubor-Tak Bai Bridge, the Palekbang-Kota Bharu Bridge, and Phase Three of the East Coast Highway (LPT 3) can be expedited to ensure that the people benefit from them,” His Royal Highness said. - Bernama