Kelantan to give full cooperation to ensure Aidilfitri Madani a success

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government will give full cooperation to the Federal government on the organisation of the Aidilfitri Madani 2024 celebration, scheduled to be held on May 2.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud (pix) said that a joint meeting would be held soon, to determine the course of action and the location of the programme.

He said that there is indeed cooperation with the state government, but it has not been coordinated and finalised yet.

“We will give full cooperation to support the organisation of this programme. A meeting will be held soon to discuss all aspects, including those relating to certain requirements other than location selection,” he said.

He said this to reporters at the Pas Aidilfitri Open Day, at Dataran Warisan Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, here, today.

He added that the state government is confident that the organisation of the Aidilfitri MADANI 2024 celebration in the state will be well received by all the Kelantanese.

Meanwhile, he said that a total of RM3 million has been collected through the Palestine Fund, launched by the state government during Ramadan.

“The collection of donations will continue from time to time, especially during this Aidilfitri to add to the existing donations, as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people,“ he said.