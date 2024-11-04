Kg Orang Asli Selai not neglected, receiving water supply from tube wells - JAKOA

JOHOR BAHRU: The Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) has confirmed that Kampung Orang Asli Selai in Bekok Segamat has received water supply from tube wells developed by JAKOA.

It said in a statement that the Johor JAKOA is also upgrading the electricity supply system at the water treatment plant in the village.

According to him, the maintenance contractor has appointed Tok Batin (Village Head) Ahcai to supervise the system daily, with a payment of RM400 per month to ensure the water treatment system operates effectively.

“Johor JAKOA wishes to correct the misconception regarding claims that Kampung Orang Asli Selai, Bekok Segamat, was neglected by (village head) Ahcai relating to repairs of the gravity-feed water system.

“The village has received water supply from tube wells developed by JAKOA and the existing gravity-feed water supply has been developed by the villagers under the leadership of (village head) Ahcai for their own use.

“The affected residents also received financial aid of RM1,000 from the water treatment system maintenance contractor to repair the gravity-feed system,” it added.

JAKOA also said it always ensures Kampung Orang Asli Selai residents are not left out from enjoying development similar to other Orang Asli villagers in Johor.

Kampung Orang Asli Selai is one of the Orang Asli settlements in the Segamat district and has 64 household heads, with a total of 226 residents.

It has various basic facilities like TNB electricity supply, primex roads and water supply from tube wells.

