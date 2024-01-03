Orang asli road improvement project in Kelantan to use ‘design and build’ implementation

GUA MUSANG: The Federal Government has approved an integrated road network project involving 68 Orang Asli villages in Kelantan to be implemented through the ‘design and build’ approach.

Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director-general Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor said the 94-kilometre road project, involving the building of 24 bridges and drainage system, will begin in June.

“The route will go through hilly areas with high elevation, swampland and cut through plantations, so we will conduct geotechnical work, along with slope and soil stabilising work beforehand.

“As the entire alignment involves forest reserve areas, we need to obtain approval beforehand as well from the relevant authorities,” he told reporters here today, adding that it would benefit around 7,150 Orang Asli villagers who currently had to resort to using dangerous hill routes to access other areas.

Meanwhile, Pos Balar Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee chairman Hanan Anjang said over 1,000 villagers were looking forward to the project that will end the longstanding issue of damaged roads.

“We don’t deny that various road maintenance projects have been done, but they have not solved our problems of facing damaged roads, especially during the monsoon season.

“I hope this project will be completed quickly as this facility will not only be used by those in the interior but will help teachers and health practitioners travel comfortably,” he told reporters in Pos Balar recently.

The Rural and Regional Development Ministry previously approved RM200 million in allocations to improve roads in several Orang Asli areas in Kelantan.

The project involved areas in Kuala Betis-Pos Balar and Pos Belatim-Kuala Betis-Pos Bihai, in Gua Musang. -Bernama