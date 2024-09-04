King advises political leaders to avoid extremism in giving opinions on religious, racial issues

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, cautioned the nation’s political leaders today, advising them not to engage in extreme rhetoric when discussing religious and racial matters.

The Ruler emphasised that leaders from all parties should serve as a unifying force within the nation’s diverse society, exemplifying maturity and responsibility in their conduct.

“I would like to advise all parties to focus on promoting unity among the people, not division.

I want to see the people united in harmony,“ His Majesty said in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page.

In the post, Sultan Ibrahim said that recent events should serve as a wake-up call for all segments of society to have the responsibility of safeguarding national unity.

“True unity among the people will be the catalyst for the well-being of Malaysia as a whole. As we approach the auspicious Hari Raya celebration, let us forgive each other and open a new chapter,“ said His Majesty.

According to the post, Sultan Ibrahim today granted an audience to senior leaders from UMNO and DAP at Istana Negara , which focused on current developments related to sensitive religious and racial issues.

The leaders present at the audience were UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Melaka UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong and UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.