MAHA pavilion at MAEPS chosen as a location for ASEAN delegation visit in 2025

SERDANG: The Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) Pavilion at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Subang (MAEPS) here has been identified as a location for the ASEAN delegation visit next year.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the selection was a great recognition not only for MAHA but also for the national agrofood sector in general.

“MAHA has become a renowned trade platform not only for Malaysia but for the entire region,” he said during his speech at the 2024 MAHA Appreciation Event here today.

Mohamad also reiterated that his ministry would continue to be committed in helping to reduce the people’s burden through the organising of the MADANI Agro Sales, that have achieved sales exceeding RM153 million during 6,800 programmes conducted involving the participation of over 86,000 entrepreneurs.

Malaysia is set to take over chairmanship of ASEAN officially on Jan 1, 2025.