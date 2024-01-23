King confers ‘Tan Sri’ title to army chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) award, which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’, on Army chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain headed the list of 321 recipients of federal awards, honours and medals at the investiture ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Another recipient of the PSM award was businessman Ong Hooi Lim.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah conferred the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’ to the dean of the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation at the International Islamic University Malaysia, Prof Dr Abdelaziz Berghout.

His Majesty also bestowed the Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’, to the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Major General Datuk Zahari Mohamad Ariffin, the Air Force aide-de-camp to the King, Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya and Kraftangan Malaysia director-general Ainu Sham Ramli.

Seven individuals received the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award, including Universiti Teknologi Mara deputy vice-chancellor (academic and international) Prof Datin Dr Suzana Sulaiman, deputy auditor-general (finance) Patimah Ramuji and Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) director Roslan Ariffin.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) award on seven individuals, including Kapar Member of Parliament Dr Halimah Ali and Kuala Lumpur Royal Malaysia Police College Centre for Investigation and Prosecution Science Studies head SAC Datuk Suryani Sungit.

A total of 117 individuals received the Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award, one received the Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) award, 85 received the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) award, and 98 received the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) medal.

Also present at the ceremony was Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.- Bernama