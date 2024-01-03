King conveys 91st anniversary wishes to Malaysian army

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has conveyed greetings to all Malaysian Army personnel and veterans, and those who have served the military branch, in conjunction with its 91st anniversary today (March 1).

Sultan Ibrahim, in a Facebook post, expressed his appreciation to the army personnel for protecting the sovereignty of the country, and for their sacrifices, regardless of time, in safeguarding the safety of the people.

As the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, His Majesty also commended and expressed deep appreciation for the services and sacrifices made by all present and former army personnel, in protecting the country’s sovereignty and security.

“Al-Fatihah for those who have left us. May their souls be placed among the believers and martyrs.

“All their services and sacrifices can’t be measured with any amount of money,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Army Day is celebrated on March 1 every year, to strengthen the unity of its personnel and forge closer relationships with the community, in addition to remembering the sacrifices of those who fought to maintain the sovereignty of the country.

In conjunction with the 91st Army Day, various programmes with the community have been held at Dataran Segamat, Johor, from yesterday until today, including tattoo performances and information about careers in the army, as well as an asset exhibition. -Bernama