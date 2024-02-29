King Harald’s health is improving - Norwegian Royal Palace

KUALA LUMPUR: Norwegian King Harald V who is currently undergoing treatment at Sultanah Maliha Hospital (HSM) in Langkawi, Malaysia is recovering from an infection, said the Norwegian Royal Palace.

The palace through its website www.royalcourt.no on Wednesday said King Harald’s improving health situation was confirmed by the his personal physician in Langkawi.

“His Majesty is well taken care at the hospital and is receiving good treatment,” said the statement.

According to the Norwegian Palace, King Harald V will remain at the hospital for a few more days and no decision has been made yet regarding his return home.

“The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has offered practical assistance during the visit,” said the statement.

The statement also said the official programme for the rest of the Royal Family continues as planned.

On Wednesday, Bernama reported that King Harald V has been receiving treatment at the hospital’s Royal Suite after falling ill while holidaying in Malaysia.

King Harald V, 87, who is on a private trip to Malaysia, is scheduled to resume his official duties on March 8, where he is expected to meet the Cabinet at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Harald V was born on Feb 21, 1937, and ascended to the throne of Norway in 1991. - Bernama