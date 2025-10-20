Cook dies in motorcycle accident with SUV in Setiu

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A 61-year-old cook died after his motorcycle collided with a sports utility vehicle on Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu near Kampung Rahmat.

Setiu police chief Superintendent Mohd Zain Mat Dris identified the victim as Loh Eng Keat, who was pronounced dead at the scene from severe head and body injuries.

The accident occurred at 11.37 am when a Proton X70 driven by a 36-year-old nurse was travelling from Kuala Terengganu towards Kota Bharu.

“Upon reaching the scene, the victim’s motorcycle is believed to have strayed into the opposite lane before colliding with the SUV,“ Mohd Zain said in a statement.

The SUV driver and three passengers escaped unhurt from the incident.

Loh’s body was sent to Setiu Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama