King launches National Landscape Day 2024 celebration

SHAH ALAM: Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today launched the National Landscape Day 2024 celebration at Taman Tasik Shah Alam here.

Accompanying His Majesty were Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim Ismail and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

The Royal entourage were greeted on arrival at 10 am by Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, his deputy Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Also present were Selangor Housing and Culture Committe chairman (Exco) Borhan Aman Shah, Public Health, Environment, Climate Change and Green Technology Exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Exco Najwan Halimi, Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Meanwhile, Nga, in his welcoming speech, said the National Landscape Department was actively enhancing the national landscape network system, harnessing the potential and economic value of the landscape industry, protecting landscape assets and improving landscape service quality.

He said this was in line with the aspirations expressed by His Majesty in his Royal Address when opening the Third Parliamentary Session for the government to take a proactive approach in implementing renewal agendas to strengthen the country’s competitiveness with a sustainable economy in line with current needs.

“In this regard, the Strategic Plan of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has set directions and will focus to empower the landscape industry as a new economic source.

“Now, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the landscape industry is worth nearly RM30 billion and contributes two percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),“ he said

Nga said, therefore, the HLN 2024 themed ‘Industri Landskap Pemacu Pembangunan MADANI’ (Landscape Industry Driving MADANI Development) clearly stated the importance and potential of the industry, which includes construction sub-sectors, especially landscape services, manufacturing, plant materials, and retailing landscape products for domestic and export market trade purposes as one of the sources of national economic generation.

At the event, KPKT also presented Laman Diraja (the Royal Grounds) with the concept of ‘Dirgahayu Naungan Tuanku’ which applied a combination of Malay architectural elements with English nuances.

Meanwhile, the Royal Gazebo landmark, located in the middle of Taman Tasik Shah Alam, was built at a high position to reflect the height and integrity of the royal institution in sheltering the people.

HLN 2024, which began yesterday and runs until June 2, serves as a platform for landscape industry enthusiasts to promote and market their products.