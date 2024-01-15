King, Queen congratulates Prince Mateen, wife

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Brunei Prince, Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anisha Rosnah on the joyous occasion of their wedding.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Instagram page, Their Majesties also prayed that the royal couple will always be under the protection and blessings of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, and be graced with prosperity, health, and happiness.

Their Majesties also expressed their gratitude to the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah for the invitation to attend the Royal Wedding Reception yesterday.

The marriage of Prince Abdul Mateen and Dayang Anisha was officially solemnised at Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque last Thursday. -Bernama