KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia, today wished Malaysian Buddhists Happy Wesak Day.

Their Majesties said that racial harmony is the pillar of national unity.

“Happy Wesak Day to all Buddhists in this country,” said Their Majesties in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's Facebook page.