King, Queen extend New Year 2024 greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended their 2024 New Year’s Day greetings and prayers for the well-being of the people and the country.

In a post on the Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today, both Their Majesties also pray for the continued unity and harmony of the nation.

“May the entire nation be blessed with prosperity, well-being, and abundance and be protected from any disasters and calamities.

“May we also be granted health, unity, and lasting harmony,“ said Their Majesties.–Bernama