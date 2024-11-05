KKB by-election: Polling centre at SJKC Bukit Fraser closes at 2pm

HULU SELANGOR: The polling centre for the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Bukit Fraser was closed at 2 pm today.

The centre has a total of 40 voters and the remaining 17 polling centres will close at 6 pm.

The closure of the polling centre was confirmed by returning officer Yuhanas Auree Kamaruddin to Bernama.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.