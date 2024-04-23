KKB by-election: Unity Govt candidate has potential for big win - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil (pix) is confident that the Unity Government candidate has the potential to secure a big majority in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election on May 11.

Fahmi said the projection is based on the strong cooperation within the Unity Government and the dedicated service demonstrated by the late Lee Kee Hiong, the former assemblyman, whose contributions were felt by the residents in the constituency.

“Insya-Allah we will continue our efforts and not be influenced by opinions from certain parties about the potential victory for the Unity Government

“In my opinion, it is still early, but based on the information we have, the chances of winning are very high. In fact, several polling districts are predominantly supportive of the Unity Government, and God willing, we will do our best,“ he told Bernama at Wisma Bernama today.

He said this after attending the “Jom Baca Bersama 10 Minit@Bernama: Pembacaan Melestarikan Perpaduan “ event, organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Malaysia, to mark World Book and Copyright Day, celebrated every April 23.

Elaborating further, Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government, said that statements from certain parties, including political analysts, regarding the chances of the Unity Government candidate are merely opinions.

The Minister of Communications said that the Unity Government will continue its efforts by cooperating closely with all parties that form the government during the campaign, which begins this Saturday.

“There is no issue; those are just opinions. Many analysts previously said PKR couldn’t win, that (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim wouldn’t become Prime Minister, and that I wouldn’t win in Lembah Pantai from 2018 to 2022.

“Analysts make their assessments based on the information they have, but fate and destiny aren’t determined by analysts; it’s in God’s hands. We shouldn’t assume these views contain the whole truth; they are just opinions, and we accept them as such,“ he said.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election is being held due to the passing of Lee, 58, on March 21 from cancer.

In last August’s State Election, Lee defeated three challengers, from Perikatan Nasional,Parti Rakyat Malaysia and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), with a majority of 4,119 votes.

Nomination is on this Saturday (April 27)