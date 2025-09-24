Liek Hou ready to mend ties with PCM, focus on training

PARALYMPIC badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou says he is ready to sit down with the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) to resolve their dispute over unpaid reward money and move forward.

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin had earlier demanded an apology from Liek Hou after the shuttler posted on social media claiming he was being “scammed” for not receiving the promised RM60,000 reward a year after his win.

The two-time Paralympic gold medallist and 14-time world champion now hopes for reconciliation so he can focus on his upcoming competitions, New Straits Times reported.

“I am open to discussions with them. If PCM invites me to talk and make peace, I will always welcome it. I also want to focus on my training.

“I want this issue resolved as soon as possible,“ he said after receiving a special RM35,000 reward from Johor-based property developer Faire Development today.

“I just want to do what I have to do. I want this issue settled quickly because I need to focus on my training and tournaments.

“I am grateful to Faire Development, as they were the first organisation to support me after the reward issue went viral.”

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced on Tuesday that the dispute had been settled after 99 Speedmart contributed RM35,000, topping up PCM’s RM25,000 to meet the promised amount.

Faire Development managing director Kenneth Wong said backing athletes like Liek Hou was part of their belief in supporting social good.

“We honour the hardship of our athletes. They put in tremendous effort to bring glory to the nation. We have always shared the idea of active citizenship, and at Faire Development we stand by that belief.

“As active citizens, we must always be aware of social issues and provide sustainable solutions to make our nation a better place.

“I’m glad this has received a lot of attention and that people are taking it seriously. With more awareness and involvement, I hope this matter can be eased.”