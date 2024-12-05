KKB folks pin hopes on new assemblyman Pang to resolve local issues

HULU SELANGOR: Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) residents are hopeful their newly elected assemblyman Pang Sock Tao will handle her duties and responsibilities efficiently.

Several residents expressed the need for attention to local issues and progress in KKB.

A retired civil servant, who only wanted to be known as V. Aru, 64, believes Pang can offer solutions to the frequent water supply disruptions in the Padang Tembak area in her capacity as a vital link between the constituents and the state and federal governments.

“I also hope she will commit to her pledge to appoint representatives from each community in her service centre team.

“Many young people here need jobs but receive no response to their applications. There are few job opportunities here,” he told Bernama.

Civil servant M. Jeeva, 43, hopes Pang will be able to assist the underprivileged in KKB, especially the poor and the elderly.

“Staff at the assemblyman’s service centre must always be prepared to look into the constituents’ needs. I hope Pang can resolve issues affecting the people, including the Indian community here,” he said.

Retired police officer V K. Krishnamoorthy, 70, meanwhile, hopes that Pang will prioritise the welfare of KKB residents.

“She has to prioritise welfare issues, take care of the poor and perhaps look into what sort of development can be done in schools,” Krishnamoorthy, who has lived in KKB for over 50 years, said.

Nuroul Nadiah Zulkifli, 37, wants Pang to continue the legacy of former representative, Lee Kee Hiong, by boosting development and tourism in KKB, in turn contributing to the local economy.

“The late Lee worked hard and raised KKB’s image by promoting recreational activities, boosting the number of visitors,” she said.

In the by-election, Pang secured victory with a 3,869-vote majority over Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).