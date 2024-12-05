KKB Polls: PH victory clear signal to redouble efforts to strengthen economy - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election tonight signals a clear mandate for the Unity Government to redouble efforts in attracting investors and subsequently revive and strengthen the country’s economy, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said the Unity Government will continue to fulfill this trust and responsibility well for the people.

“During PKR’s 25th anniversary celebration in Sentul tonight, I began my speech by congratulating the Pakatan Harapan candidate who successfully defended the Kuala Kubu Baharu state seat,” he said.

He also congratulated and thanked the Unity Government parties’ machinery whom he said displayed extraordinary levels of unity and high spirits to defend the seat.

The four-cornered contest saw PH candidate from DAP, Pang Sock Tao, securing victory with a 3,869-vote majority over Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

Meanwhile, Anwar also reminded all party members, especially the younger generation, to embrace idealism and not be swayed by the temptation of amassing wealth.

He said the talent of PKR’s young leaders must be honed, adding that they must prepared to continue the struggle for justice in bringing about changes.