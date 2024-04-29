KKB polls: PM wants PH campaigners to convey Unity Gov’t achievements accurately

HULU SELANGOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election machinery in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election to campaign diligently and convey accurate information about the achievements and successes of the Unity Government.

The Prime Minister’s Senior Political Secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said Anwar, who is PH chairman, also stressed the importance of conducting a fair campaign without resorting to slander, racial sentiments or personal attacks in the effort to defend the seat.

Shamsul Iskandar was speaking to newsmen at a media conference arranged by Selangor PKR here today.

Anwar is currently in Riyadh to attend a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Meanwhile, Shamsul Iskandar, who is also PKR International Bureau chairman, said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate representing the Unity Government, DAP’s Pang Sock Tao, possesses strong leadership potential and an excellent educational background.

In this regard, he urged voters in the KKB not to overlook these qualities.

“This by-election may not directly impact the state administration, but the people of KKB should not underestimate or miss the opportunity to elect the right leader,” he added.

The KKB by-election features a four-cornered contest involving Pang Sock Tao as the PH candidate, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

This election follows the passing of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission has scheduled May 11 for polling, with early voting on May 7.