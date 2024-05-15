Undang Luak Rembau dies

SEREMBAN: Undang Luak Rembau Datuk Lela Maharaja Datuk Muhamad Sharip Othman died at 9.15 am today at his official residence.

Datuk Perba, Abdul Razak Mohd Yassin, when contacted said the Undang Luak Rembau, 83, died of old age.

According to an official statement from the Undang Luak Rembau Office, the funeral prayers will be held at the surau of the Undang Luak Rembau official residence at 12.30 pm today while the burial will be at the Kampung Mungkal Sepri Cemetery after the Asar prayer.

Muhamad Sharip was proclaimed the 21st Undang Luak Rembau on Nov 21, 1998.