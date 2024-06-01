KKR allocates RM50 mln to repair damaged, collapsed roads due to floods

JELI: The Public Works Ministry (KKR) has allocated more than RM50 million to repair road damages and collapses in the current flood throughout the country.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the cost allocation involved 81 projects in four states namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor and Pahang.

“The cost of conducting studies and repair on damaged roads amounted to RM10.6 million.

“We have carried out the study and the repairs need more than RM50 million with some of the projects having started implementation,” he said.

He told reporters after inspecting the locations of damaged roads and the construction of a bailey bridge at KM 73.850, Jalan Kampung Sungai Sam-Jeli (FT 66) near Kampung Kubur Datu in Jeli, today.

He said the roads which were damaged on Monday are expected to be ready in April before Aidilfitiri.

“This collapsed road is used by about 10,000 vehicles every day and to make it easier for the residents, a temporary route, a bailey bridge, was built to facilitate the movement of the residents and is expected to be completed this Wednesday.

“At the same time, repairs on permanent roads are being implemented and it will take more than two months to complete,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said the installation of glow-in-the-dark lines on the East-West Highway (Jeli-Grik) should be considered in terms of financial ability.

He said the need for the installation of the lines is indeed on the East-West Highway route, but it involves high cost. - Bernama