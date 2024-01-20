KKR approves RM113 mln for road, slope maintenance affected during MTL floods

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Works (KKR) has approved an application amounting to RM113 million to maintain roads and slopes in states affected by floods during the Northeast Monsoon.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the overall road maintenance involved RM57.6 million in 81 locations and RM55.4 million for slopes in 48 locations.

He said the breakdown of the allocation involved four badly affected states, namely Johor RM30.17 million, Kelantan (RM34 million); Pahang (RM28.3 million) and Terengganu (RM11.3 million), while the remaining sum involves several other states.

“All these applications have been studied and the estimates have taken into account, from a technical point of view while all the work to be carried out is comprehensive, so we approved it (allocation),“ he said at a press conference after conducting a survey at FT003 Jalan Johor Bahru-Endau (PULADA). here today.

He said maintenance will be carried out as soon as possible taking into account the current weather conditions.

“We want these works to be done quickly, if we can do it now, but in the current situation we see that there is still more rain in the states involved.

“However, we will do the best for the good of the people,“ he said.

In addition, he said there are four road locations in Johor, involving Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing, which will be upgraded at a cost of RM120 million.

Meanwhile, Nanta said two project applications in Johor will be included for the fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said it involved a project to upgrade Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing at a cost of RM6 million and a project to replace the Sungai Semaloh bridge in Kluang at a cost of RM30 million–Bernama