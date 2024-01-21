KKR mulls proposal to upgrade accident-prone, flood-affected FT003 route in Mersing

MERSING: The upgrading and beautification proposal for the FT003 route (Johor Bahru-Endau Road), involving accident-prone and flood-affected areas near here, will be considered for the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP 12).

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the project, which includes upgrading and beautifying the road sections from Section 106 to Section 118, is expected to incur an estimated cost of over RM100 million.

He added that the Works Ministry (KKR) intends to endorse the proposal after discussions with the state Public Works Department and studying the importance of the project.

“We consider this project crucial for the safety of lives because some sections of this route are deemed black spots, where accidents frequently occur, resulting in significant loss of life.

“The accident rate is very high, so we are endorsing it for the Fifth Rolling Plan and the estimated cost is also substantial, exceeding RM100 million,“ he said to reporters after inspecting the route here today.

According to the Public Works Department (JKR) data, over the three years from Jan 1, 2021, to Dec 10 last year, a total of 103 accidents were recorded on the FT003 route in this area, stretching from the Kota Tinggi border in Johor to Rompin in Pahang.

Out of these 103 accidents, 27 cases involved fatal incidents.

Alexander also said that the proposed upgraded route also frequently experiences flooding, highlighting the importance of this project.

He added that the proposal is a continuation of the efforts to raise the road level on the FT003 route (Kota Tinggi-Mersing Road), with an estimated cost of RM120 million. This funding had already been approved in the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP 12).

As of now, he explained that four locations in the Kota Tinggi area along this route have been identified as prone to flooding during heavy rainfall. These locations are Section 47-Section 49 (near the Rubber Board of Malaysia); Section 55-56 (Kim Long); Section 59-61 (Yatama City); and Section 71-72 (RISDA).

The FT003 route serves as a major connecting road from Kota Tinggi to Mersing and the states along the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia. - Bernama