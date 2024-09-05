PETALING JAYA: A dance club in KL has cancelled an event by South Korean DJ NewJeansNim following his recent controversial performance dressed as a monk.

The DJ had performed at the dance club on May 3 and was seen wearing a monk robe and using Buddhist prayer items during his performance in a viral video.

The entertainer was set to perform at the dance club again on May 21.

However, the dance club has since released a statement regarding the cancellation of the show.

“After careful consideration and in the interest of social harmony, we have made a difficult decision to cancel the show. This decision was made with the well-being and interest of our patrons and communities in mind.

“We are committed to provide exceptional entertainment experiences and ensure that future events at our premise will continue to uphold our values of respect, inclusivity, and cultural awareness,” said the statement.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has also chided the South Korean DJ for his recent performance and has agreed with the Young Buddhist Association Malaysia (YBAM) and Fo Guang Shan Malaysia which have called for action to be taken by the authorities to ban the entertainer.

“I immediately conveyed to the Minister of Home Affairs this morning that any performances by individuals who try to impersonate Buddhist monks should be stopped to preserve religious harmony in the country.

“The actions of the Korean DJ are absolutely uncalled for and should be prevented at all costs. I hope the Ministry of Home Affairs will investigate and ban the DJ from future events if he has been invited to perform in other places in the country.”

Wee added that the Buddhist community would have had no qualms in allowing the performer to Malaysia if he had not dressed up as a monk and involved any religious elements in his performance that had insulted the sanctity of Buddhism.

