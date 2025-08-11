Nepal waives climbing fees for 100 peaks to boost tourism

KATHMANDU: Nepal has announced a two-year waiver on climbing fees for nearly 100 peaks in the northwestern Himalayas.

The move targets less-visited regions bordering China to encourage mountaineers to explore new areas.

Currently, climbers focus on just 25 peaks, including Mount Everest, while hundreds of others remain underutilised.

Himal Gautam from Nepal’s Tourism Department confirmed the exemption applies to 97 peaks in Karnali and Far Western provinces.

The peaks range in height from 5,870 metres to 7,132 metres, offering diverse climbing opportunities.

“The idea is to encourage climbers to go to unexplored yet scenic areas and mountain peaks,“ Gautam told Reuters.

Nepal recently increased permit fees for popular peaks, with Everest permits now costing $15,000, up from $11,000.

The waiver aims to boost tourism in remote regions and improve economic conditions for local communities.

Mountain climbing and trekking are vital income sources for Nepal, a country heavily reliant on tourism.

The initiative seeks to balance climber traffic and support underdeveloped areas. - Reuters