KL Police chief: Foreigner in fast food restaurant brawl under investigation

SUNGAI BULOH: Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) has announced that the foreign individual implicated in a brawl at a fast-food restaurant in Bukit Bintang last Sunday is currently under investigation pursuant to Section 507A of the Penal Code.

He said the 33-year-old man was picked up following a report lodged by the manager of the restaurant who claimed the man had sexually harassed her.

“The police have also initiated an investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code (rioting) in connection with the fight involving the foreigner and four restaurant workers.

“The foreign national has been remanded since the day of the incident until this Friday, while the four men were released on police bail yesterday,“ he said.

Allaudeen was speaking at a press conference after surveying the emergency initial basic response centre through the Rapid KL Safety Point (RSP) here today.

Allaudeen highlighted that the RSP was aimed at enhancing safety levels for Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Transit Transit (MRT) commuters in the city, especially during holidays and peak hours.

He said the public can rest assured that Prasarana Malaysia Berhad as the operator of the service has sufficient auxiliary police to ensure their safety.

“Since 2022 we have RSPs at eight selected LRT and MRT stations. People experiencing health, safety, or crime-related emergencies can get help directly from these centres,“ he said.

Allaudeen said the eight stations are the Kampung Batu MRT station, Pasar Seni LRT and MRT stations, Masjid Jamek LRT station (Kelana Jaya and Ampang Lines), KL Sentral LRT station, KLCC LRT station and Bukit Bintang MRT station.

On a separate note, Allaudeen said the probe into the gathering organised by several non-governmental organisations in front of the Istana Negara on Jan 22 has been completed and submitted to the Attorney General’s office for further action last week. -Bernama