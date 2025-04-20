SHAH ALAM: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will collaborate closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police to combat fraudulent hajj packages.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the initiative targets online content and advertisements promoting fake hajj packages that mislead Muslims intending to perform the pilgrimage.

He said instructions had also been issued to Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, to pay closer attention to cases involving fraudulent hajj packages.

“At the same time, I urge all prospective pilgrims - whether for hajj or umrah - to verify the legitimacy of their travel agents. For umrah, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has a system that lists accredited agents.

“As for hajj, we have 37 licensed hajj supervisors accredited by Tabung Haji. The public must check these details to avoid being deceived,” he said when met after the conclusion of the Selangor-level Premier Hajj Course here today.

Earlier, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, in his address at the ceremony, reminded Muslims not to exploit one another by offering fraudulent hajj packages for profit. His Royal Highness also urged the government to take the issue seriously.

Commenting on Selangor’s hajj pilgrims for the year 1446H, Mohd Na’im said that a total of 8,338 pilgrims from the state are expected to perform the pilgrimage this year.

The Hulu Langat district recorded the highest number of pilgrims with 2,771, followed by Petaling (2,593) and Gombak (645).

Other districts include Klang (640), Sepang (452), Kuala Selangor (371), Kuala Langat (330), Hulu Selangor (309), and Sabak Bernam (227).